Lorry crushes two workers to death in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Two workers were crushed to death by a truck at Samayapuram in Tiruchy on Saturday (September 5).
A sand-laden lorry from Tiruchy ran amok among workers laying paver blocks at a petrol bunk in Samayapuram.
Two workers identified as Ganesan and Andi were crushed to death.
On information, the Samayapuram police rushed to the spot, retrieved the bodies and sent them to the government hospital.
The police also registered a case and arrested lorry driver Satheesh.
Initial probe found that driver Satheesh, who was overspeeding, lost control while negotiating a turn and crashed into the workers.
Further investigations are under way.