Lorry association files complaint against NHAI project director for inaction on median heights

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu State Lorry Owners' Federation president S Yuvaraj has lodged a complaint with the Maduravoyal police, seeking action against the Project Director of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for failing to act on repeated requests to increase the height of centre medians on national highways.
In his complaint, Yuvaraj alleged that the inadequate height of medians has been a major factor behind several fatal accidents, as vehicles that lose control often cross over into the opposite carriageway.
He said the federation had submitted representations to NHAI officials on more than three occasions, urging that median heights be raised to three to four feet, but no steps had been taken.
Recalling a 2016 intervention by former CM Jayalalithaa, who had urged NHAI to increase median heights following the death of an IAS officer in a road accident, he contended that this inaction amounted to negligence and dereliction of duty, contributing to loss of life and damage to public property. Citing recent fatal accidents in Salem and Cuddalore districts, he said such incidents underscored the urgent need for corrective measures.
The complaint urged the police to register a case against the NHAI Project Director under relevant sections for failure to discharge official responsibilities.
Yuvaraj also criticised the lack of proper highway maintenance while toll charges continued to be increased, and warned of protests by transporters and allied groups if corrective steps were not taken.
Yuvaraj also warned that lorry owners, omni bus operators, van operators, traders’ associations and residents’ welfare groups would lay siege to toll plazas on April 1 in protest against the proposed toll hike and lack of road maintenance.