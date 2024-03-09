Lord Vishnu, Goddess Vaishnavi idols found in Srivilliputhur

MADURAI: Ancient sculptures of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Vaishnavi, Goddess Kali with Lingam, Nandi have been discovered at Kalathur in Ammapatti panchayat near Srivilliputhur in Virudhunagar district. These sculptures are believed to be 1,200 years old.

Based on information by Ammapatti Veeraiya that there’s an ancient Vishnu sculpture located on the banks of the Kalathur Arjuna river, V Rajaguru, President, Ramanathapuram Archaeological Research Foundation and historian Noorsahipuram Sivakumar did the survey.

According to the survey, Lord Vishnu is mentioned as ‘Mayon’, the Land God of Mullai Thinai, in the Tolkappiyam and as ‘Nedumal’, ‘Nediyon’, and ‘Nedumudi’ in other Tamil literature. Lord Vishnu, with worn out face, is seated on a pedestal with four hands, a conch, and Pryoga Chakra in the rear hands with kartarimukha position, front hands rested on his thighs, and seen wearing a crown and makara-decorated ornaments, Rajaguru said.