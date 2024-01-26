Lord Ram has a deep connect with TN, says Guv Ravi

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Friday said the epochal event of the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya has enthused the entire nation.

“Sri Ram has been our national icon and inspiration. He is the common thread that unites Bharat and lives in the hearts of every Bhartiya. He is an inspiration and his rule Rajya is an ultimate example of good governance, the ideals of which are enshrined in our Constitution,” Ravi said in his Republic Day message.

Linking Lord Ram and Tamil Nadu, Ravi said that Lord Ram has deep connection with Tamil Nadu.

“His story has inspired and enriched Tamil literature since the Sangam period, constitutes the soul of Carnatic music, and has enriched our classical dance. It is in Tamil Nadu that the most ardent among the devotees of Sri Ram and great poet Kambar wrote in Tamil, the ‘Ramavataram’-long before the story of Sri Rama was told in other Bharatiya languages after the first one in Sanskrit,” he noted.

Exuding displeasure towards caste discrimination, Governor Ravi said intermittent media reports of social discrimination and resultant violence are extremely painful.

“Reports about some of our youth wearing caste wristbands in public are soul tormenting and shameful. Such practices and behaviour are extremely regressive and I appeal to all my brothers and sisters of Tamil Nadu to consciously work towards their earliest eradication,” added Ravi.