Lord Murugan’s idol of Chola era unearthed in Tiruvarur

TIRUCHY: A Chola-era stone idol of the Lord Murugan in a standing posture was unearthed at Kariamangalam village near Kottur in Tiruvarur on Thursday by a team of archaeological experts from Thanjavur.

Based on the information by Charulatha from Kariyamangalam village near Kottur on Mannargudi-Thiruthuraipoondi Road, a team of archaeological experts led by Tamil scholar and historian of Saraswathi Mahal Mani Maran and G Thillai Govindarajan went to the spot and found that there was a temple dating back to the Chola era.

The temple according to the experts was later under the control of the Pandya dynasty as the particular village was named Vikkirapandian which was named after Vikkirama Pandian, son of Veera Pandian.

When the team searched, they found a 11th-century stone idol of Lord Murugan in a standing posture. They also unearthed idols of Sanakathi sages placed on both sides of Dakshinamurthy.

This apart, a Gopuram Kalasam belonging to the Chola era was also unearthed. They also found remains of clay pots.

“There is historical evidence of Thirukollikaval, the place where Thevaram was recited and is dedicated for the lord Saturn and the names of the neighbouring villages have been found in the stone inscription found at Thiruthuraipoondi,” said Mani Maran.