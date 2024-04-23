Lord Kallazhagar descends into Vaigai river

CHENNAI: CHENNAI: Amidst scores of devotees, who waited with anticipation, Lord Kallazhagar, who started his journey from his abode of Alagar hills, reached the Vaigai river in Tallakulam in Madurai on Tuesday.

The devotees welcomed the Lord to mark ‘Ethir sevai’ festival.

Kallazhagar made his entry into the river at 6.02 am.

Many of them in the guise of Lord Alagar sprayed water during the procession to beat the heat.

According to tradition, the deity of Kallazhagar started his journey on a well decked golden palanquin from the Alagar temple.

The decked Lord Kallazhagar was taken out in a procession through Kallandhiri, Appanthirupathi and Kadachanendhal.

As many as 4,000 police personnel were deployed to monitor the proceedings.

As many as 720 CCTV cameras were installed around the vicinity.

Moreover, four drone cameras were in action from the function venue, Thevar statue area, Tallakulam and Tamukkam Grounds.

The devotees had a good time watching the spectacular event after accessing footsteps facilitated along North and South riverbanks of Vaigai.

Madurai City Commissioner of Police.J. Loganathan said unusually a large number of devotees moving towards the river were diverted through a 12 feet gangway on the left side of Thevar statue to control the crowd.

With the deployment of 60 crime prevention teams, 82 trouble mongers 18 crime offenders were secured and 26 weapons including knife and blade seized.