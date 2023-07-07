Lopsided evaluation still on at Thiruvalluvar Univ despite lapses highlighted

VELLORE: The Thiruvalluvar University Coordination Council (TUCC) dashed off a letter to Vice-Chancellor on Tuesday after they found that their earlier letter dated July 3 on various lapses in the ongoing evaluation of answer scripts failed to attract any remedial action.

Signed by TUCC chairman G Elango and secretary K Antony Baskaran with copies to both the varsity registrar and the exam controller, the letter stated that a parallel unofficial valuation was under way.

“The PG papers are corrected by external examiners invited selectively for the task. In addition, the answer scripts given to the evaluators are more than the usual numbers,” it added. “Similarly, at the Gudiyattam centre PG answer scripts were given to the UG board contrary to the usual practice of PG scripts being valued at Tiruvannamalai,” the letter stated.

The letter also stated that PG evaluators were given 75 UG papers per day at the varsity campus,, while at the designated valuation centre at a private college, examiners were denied valuation work for commerce and mathematics subjects for over a week. It was also revealed that at the varsity centre, PG boards of commerce and maths valued more than 75 UG papers. Sources also wondered how the results would be published this time when there were so many issues. Repeated attempts to get the view of the varsity Controller of Exams Chandran proved futile.