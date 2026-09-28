LoP's unrestrained talk exposes what’s in his mind, says Minister Nirmalkumar

The minister also questioned Udhayanidhi’s remarks, asking, “Can he show what he said to the women and children in his own family?” He went on to say that this raised the question of whether women were safe in a party where such statements were made.

Udhayanidhi should withdraw from public life, the minister said. “He will remain a novice till the end. DMK cadres should introspect on whether the party has a future under Udhayanidhi,” he said.

Criticising AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, the minister said, “By acting in support of the DMK, Edappadi Palaniswami will not rest until he digs a grave and buries the AIADMK.”

Meanwhile, the minister said, “We have the responsibility of ensuring that government offices function 100 per cent without corruption. The Chief Minister has instructed people not to pay bribes if anyone demands one. If bribes are demanded in any government office, the public should come forward and lodge a complaint, he added. "Appropriate action will be taken if information is received,” the minister said.