LoP's unrestrained talk exposes what’s in his mind, says Minister Nirmalkumar

MADURAI: Coming down heavily on former Deputy Chief Minister and DMK youth wing chief Udhayanidhi Stalin over his remarks on CM Vijay over the TVK government's proposal to construct a new Secretariat at Pattinapakkam, Law Minister R Nirmalkumar on Sunday said Udhayanidhi was speaking “without restraint.”
His speech reflects what is in his mind uncensored, the TVK leader said. "Udhayanidhi has been speaking out of extreme frustration. He speaks without restraint. Those in public life have a responsibility to know how they should speak,” the minister said, referring to his use of a word with dual meaning, referring to CM Vijay's choice of building a new sea-facing Secretariat.
Speaking to reporters after participating in a community valaikappu (baby-shower) ceremony for pregnant women organised by the district administration, the minister said members of the Karunanidhi family had been speaking in this manner for three generations.
The minister also questioned Udhayanidhi’s remarks, asking, “Can he show what he said to the women and children in his own family?” He went on to say that this raised the question of whether women were safe in a party where such statements were made.
Udhayanidhi should withdraw from public life, the minister said. “He will remain a novice till the end. DMK cadres should introspect on whether the party has a future under Udhayanidhi,” he said.
Criticising AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, the minister said, “By acting in support of the DMK, Edappadi Palaniswami will not rest until he digs a grave and buries the AIADMK.”
Meanwhile, the minister said, “We have the responsibility of ensuring that government offices function 100 per cent without corruption. The Chief Minister has instructed people not to pay bribes if anyone demands one. If bribes are demanded in any government office, the public should come forward and lodge a complaint, he added. "Appropriate action will be taken if information is received,” the minister said.