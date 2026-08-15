LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin skips info panel meet, shares reasons

The selection panel meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Vijay and attended by Speaker JCD Prabhakar. Udhayanidhi, who is also a member of the panel, did not participate. The reason for Udhayanidhi's decision was communicated to the State government but not made public.

The panel selected one State Chief Information Commissioner (SCIC) and four State Information Commissioners (SIC). The names have been forwarded to Governor RV Arlekar for approval. After receiving the Governor's approval, the names of the new Information Commissioners will be announced and they will be administered the oath of office.