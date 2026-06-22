LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin questions TVK government's record since assuming office

Leading the attack, Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin questioned the government's record since assuming office and said the Governor's Address had failed to outline any major new initiative. Extending birthday greetings to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on behalf of the DMK, he said the Opposition had expected policy announcements but was left disappointed.

Udhayanidhi alleged that Tamil Nadu was witnessing widespread and unannounced power cuts, affecting households, businesses, hospitals and students. Referring to reports of outages even at the ruling party headquarters, he said the government had failed to provide answers to people facing electricity disruptions across the State.