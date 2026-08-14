LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin likely to skip CM Vijay-led meet to select info panel chiefs

The selection panel, chaired by the Chief Minister, comprises the Chief Minister, the Leader of the Opposition, and the Assembly Speaker, JCD Prabhakar. However, the Leader of the Opposition has decided to skip the meeting, according to sources.

The reason for Udhayanidhi's decision is expected to be officially communicated by his side on Friday morning.

Officials recalled that a similar situation arose during the previous AIADMK regime, when then-Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami convened the selection panel to appoint Information Commissioners. The then Leader of the Opposition, MK Stalin, boycotted the meeting and submitted a letter to the government explaining his decision.