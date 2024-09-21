Loose bolts on signal box sparks fear of attempt to train derail in Ponneri

CHENNAI: Bolts on the signal box near the railway track found loosened near Ponneri railway station in Tiruvallur district sparked fears that it could be an attempt to derail trains. The incident on Saturday came close on the heels of several incidents being reported across the country, which some have termed as alleged sabotage attempts.

This disrupted train services for about two hours early in the morning.

Upon receiving the information, railway police personnel rushed to the scene and are investigating whether this was an attempt to derail trains or simply negligence on the part of the railway staff.

Just four days ago, the clips securing the tracks near Pulikkulam on the Chennai-Gummidipoondi railway route, which connects northern states, were found detached and scattered.

While the investigation into that incident is still ongoing, finding the bolts loose on Saturday has raised further concerns. Two separate teams have been formed by the Korukkupet railway police to investigate both incidents.