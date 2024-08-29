Looking into alternatives for plastic milk sachets: TNPCB tells NGT

CHENNAI: With milk sachets becoming one of the major contributors to plastic pollution, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has informed the southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that it is in the process of finding an alternative for the plastic sachets.

During the hearing of a petition against the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Limited over the alleged mishandling of empty plastic milk sachets at the Aavin facility in Madhavaram Milk Colony, the TNPCB said that it was working on the feasibility of replacing the plastic sachets with alternative materials.

The pollution control board has also assured the Tribunal that the study will be concluded in a few days.

Following the petition, TNPCB officials inspected the Aavin facility and directed the federation to follow scientific methods and use closed sheds to avoid plastic dispersion.

During their inspection, the TNPCB found that broken tubs are generated as plastic waste after damage. Milk powder and butter are covered by the plastic primary packaging material and packed in SMP poly laminated paper bags. Plastic packaging waste such as butter cartons and SMP poly laminated paper bags are generated after the use of milk powder and butter.

The inspection report added that damaged plastic containers such as ice cream containers, and pet bottles used for storage of buttermilk generate plastic waste.

Altogether, a total of 150 MT (Metric Tonnes) of plastic waste was found to be stored in four locations in open space.

Following the inspection, Aavin disposed of the accumulated plastic waste through the Metal Steel Trade Corporation Limited and National Cooperative Dairy Federation of India Limited.