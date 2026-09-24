Look out notice against Veeramani associate; cops search five premises

CHENNAI: The Chennai police have issued a look out circular (LOC) against Prakash, son of SRMU general secretary N Kannaiah, in connection with the probe into suppression of facts in the POCSO case against granite baron, R Veeramani.
After Prakash’s name surfaced when the police were looking into the financial transactions of Veeramani, a police team went to Prakash's residence to issue summons for an interrogation, but they were informed that he had gone abroad. The city police then issued the LOC to all airports. Prakash is said to be an associate of the prime accused Veermani and allegedly acted as a conduit for the businessman.
Meanwhile, city police teams conducted searches at five premises linked to Veeramani, including his office on Dr Radhakrishnan Salai and a guest house in Teynampet on Wednesday. The police had recently arrested a fourth person in the case, Ganesan, a former employee of Veeramani. Ganesan allegedly had a video of Veeramani sexually assaulting a minor girl and hid the information from the police.
The police have reached out to multiple victims who were sexually abused by the businessman over a period of time. Veeramani (84) and his two associates were arrested by the Greater Chennai Police on August 29 for the alleged sexual abuse of a minor girl.
A pendrive with the video of an elderly man sexually abusing a minor girl was sent to the ITPU in October 2025 and a case was registered, but action was delayed for several months. The police had earlier sought to close the case citing they could not identify the perpetrator nor locate the girl.