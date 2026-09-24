Look out notice against Veeramani associate; cops search five premises

After Prakash’s name surfaced when the police were looking into the financial transactions of Veeramani, a police team went to Prakash's residence to issue summons for an interrogation, but they were informed that he had gone abroad. The city police then issued the LOC to all airports. Prakash is said to be an associate of the prime accused Veermani and allegedly acted as a conduit for the businessman.

Meanwhile, city police teams conducted searches at five premises linked to Veeramani, including his office on Dr Radhakrishnan Salai and a guest house in Teynampet on Wednesday. The police had recently arrested a fourth person in the case, Ganesan, a former employee of Veeramani. Ganesan allegedly had a video of Veeramani sexually assaulting a minor girl and hid the information from the police.