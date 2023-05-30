Long wait ends as Min opens Tiruchy’s Aristo bridge

TIRUCHY: The Rockfort city got its over bridge at the Aristo roundabout after 8 years of demand on Monday. Minister KN Nehru inaugurated the bridge which replaced the narrow Railway over bridge.

The Chennai arm of the Road Over Bridge with multiple arms saw the light of the day after a series of negotiations. The first phase of the project connecting Dindigul road, Central bus stand, Junction railway station and Madurai highway were completed a few years back. But the arm connecting the Aristo roundabout to Chennai bypass was long pending due to issues of land acquisition from the Defence Department at Mannarpuram stretch.

A series of talks between State Highways and the Defence Department led to a breakthrough. An MoU was signed between the two departments. The state government assured to develop Defence Department’s infrastructure in Tiruchy to the tune of Rs 8.45 crore as compensation.