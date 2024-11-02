Long Deepavali holiday: Tourists throng Ooty, Kanniyakumari's scenic hotspots

CHENNAI: The long holiday in connection with Deepavali has attracted a large number of tourists to Ooty, which resulted in traffic congestion on major roads in the popular hill station.

Popular spots like the Government Botanical Garden, Boat House, and Doddabetta Peak are bustling with crowd right from the morning on November 1.

Meanwhile, Kanniyakumari is also experiencing a surge in the number of visitors. Many of them reached the land's end in the wee hours itself to witness the stunning sunrise.

The number of tourists is continuing to rise day by day and there are more tourists than Friday.