‘Lone wolf’ casually walks away with booty, cops launch inter-state search

COIMBATORE: Police have zeroed in on a prime suspect in the Jos Alukkas jewellery showroom heist in Coimbatore, making away with 200 sovereigns of jewels, based on a CCTV footage of the lone suspect walking casually to get into an auto-rickshaw before boarding a bus.

An examination of hundreds of CCTV footage revealed the trail of the burglar who exited Jos Alukkas showroom in Gandhipuram locality with gold, platinum and diamond worth crores of rupees on Tuesday early morning, police said. “The burglar got into an auto that came by the way to Ukkadam bus stand, from where he boarded on a bus to Pollachi. He is suspected to have taken another bus to Palani. Special teams of police have been rushed to various destinations, including Pollachi, Palani, Kerala and Bangalore, in search of the suspect,” said a senior police official, privy to the investigation.

Police are also quizzing workers of a construction site located near the jewellery showroom as well as staff of the jewellery showroom. The casual manner in which the burglary has been executed points fingers at a thorough professional, say police officials who are gathering details of previous offenders involved in similar heists. The suspect gained entry into the showroom through a hole covered with cardboard along the side wall of the showroom, say police. CCTV footage shows jewels of choice being picked to steal. The suspect also changed his shirt before exiting the showroom premises.