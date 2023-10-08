Lone elephant moving on Nilgris ghat road brings vehicle movement to a halt

COIMBATORE: Vehicle movement was disrupted for a while on Masinagudi-Ooty Road after a wild elephant came out of the forest cover and camped on the ghat road in the Nilgiris.

On receiving the information, a team of forest department staff arrived and took up the operation to drive away the animal, when the elephant attempted to charge on them. As the elephant remained ferocious, vehicle movement on the stretch was stopped on both sides as a precaution.

After around half an hour, the elephant retreated into the forest area, following which vehicle movement resumed. Meanwhile, the forest department officials warned tourist vehicle drivers to be cautious due to frequent crossing of elephants in the locality. Vehicle drivers were asked to stop at a safe distance and wait until the animal crosses the road and drive thereafter.