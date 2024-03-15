Lok Sabha polls: Unease prevails in NDA camp as OPS and TTV stake claim over Theni, Periyakulam

CHENNAI: All is not well with the NDA bloc in Tamil Nadu as discord simmered between AMMK's TTV Dhinakaran and expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam over contesting from Theni and Periyakulam constituencies.



Both the leaders (from the Thevar community) believe they could bag easy win if they contest in these two Thevar-dominated constituencies.

O Panneerselvam, who will field his son Ravindranath, has started looking at other options for Plan B. If OPS fails to get his hands on Theni he may seek Madurai in order to see his son home with sizable Saurashtrian and other community votes courtesy BJP, a Maalaimalar report states.

Panneerselvam is clear not to fight under the 'Lotus' symbol even if it comes at the cost of reducing seat numbers. He feels, according to reports, contesting under 'Lotus' could hamper his pursuit of getting 'Two Leaves' back. BJP high command informed the party will only allot two seats if OPS decides to contest in an independent symbol.

Being pushed to a corner over the number of seats, the former CM has been lobbying to get tickets in seats where victory is highly likely.