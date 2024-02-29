Lok Sabha polls to be litmus test for Annamalai’s popularity

CHENNAI: Ever since K Annamalai, a former IPS officer, took charge as the BJP president of the Tamil Nadu unit, there is no dearth for headlines and media space to the BJP in the state.



A strong narrative and a campaign is now spread by the karyakarta, particularly those inspired by young Annamalai hinting that the BJP vote base has doubled in the state.

Annamalai is working hard and had toiled to strengthen the party base. This may be tricky and a double-edged sword warn party insiders. Whether the vibrant Annamalai as an individual will meet PM Narendra Modi’s expectations or fall short is the big question that awaits answer, admit Kamalalayam sources. By proclaiming on the stage that Annamalai will take care of the DMK, their ideological enemy in the state and by praising and appreciating the former bureaucrat, PM Modi has made it clear that Annamalai is something special and not like the previous presidents of BJP state unit. Annamalai to his part is seen taking on the mighty DMK with harsh and critical campaign unlike the soft spoken Tamilisai Soundararajan, L Murugan or Pon Radhakrishnan (all former BJP state presidents).

Admitting that Annamalai is special for PM Modi, a senior BJP leader told DT Next that Annamalai’s communication skills and the huge crowd, gathered at the valedictory ceremony of his ‘En Mann En Makkal’ yatra has earned more brownie points and appreciation from PM Modi.

“Even though he had back-to-back visits to Tamil Nadu recently, he was more excited after he felt the enthusiasm in the crowd at the closing ceremony of his yatra in Palladam and Thoothukudi. Annamalai drew a larger than expected crowd and is certainly now in PM Modi’s good books. The large gathering and slogans raised in support of Modi ji kept him in high spirits till the end of the meeting,” the leader explained.

He further stated that the biggest challenge facing Annamalai now is to secure more votes in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls than what the party bagged in 2014 (18.8 per cent), adding that although he is trying hard to form a formidable alliance for the upcoming parliamentary polls, the chances are bleak.

“PM’s speech might be a tonic for Annamalai, but the field scenario in TN is different. In the state, BJP is certainly growing there is no doubt. But, the campaign stating that BJP has grown beyond Dravidian majors in vote share lacks credentials. Annamalai’s version of BJP’s growth would be taken seriously, only when his party proves its mettle in polls in the state,” said political commentator SP Lakshmanan.

“He has earned a lot of enemies within the party for grooming himself, lashing out at those who oppose him, lashing out with harsh words through the war room, threatening those who he thinks are his rivals within the party with their personal weaknesses. The upcoming LS poll results will surely expose the fact that the face he built is an illusion and after that he will understand what politics is,” another state functionary said, preferring anonymity.