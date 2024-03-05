Lok Sabha polls: Stalin holds consultation on seat allocation

CHENNAI: Ahead of the parliamentary elections, Chief Minister MK Stalin held meeting regarding the seat allocation with allies on Tuesday.

According to sources, various issues in seat sharing negotiation have been discussed in the consultation meeting which is being held at Anna Arivalayam. Party general secretary Duraimurugan, MPs TR Baalu and Kanimozhi have also participated in the meeting.

According to reports, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) will contest from Ramanathapuram and Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK) from Namakkal. Also, two constituencies each have been allotted to Marxist and Communist party.

Additionally, the seat allocation talks are progressing steadily with Congress, VCK and MDMK .