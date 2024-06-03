Lok Sabha polls: Madras HC seeks Election Commission's response on plea against parties using caste, religion & language

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the election commission of India (ECI) to file a counter to a plea seeking to constitute an independent commission to curb the political parties from seeking votes using caste, religion and language.

The first division bench of acting Cheif Justice R Mahadevan and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq heard a petition moved by Rajesh Anouar Mahimaidoss seeking to direct the ECI to campaign against the usage of caste, religion and language by political parties to get votes.

The petitioner submitted that the Supreme Court has already held that seeking votes in the name of caste, religion and language is a corrupt practice.

During election and non election period unregistered, registered and recognised political parties use caste, religion and language as a tool to polarize voters, said the petitioner.

It was also submitted that ECI as a neutral body should campaign against seeking votes with caste, religion and language among the voters.

Further, the petitioner sought to constitute an independent commission comprised with retired judges and human rights activists to monitor the corrupt practices by the political parties.

After the submission the bench directed the ECI to file a counter to the petition within six weeks and adjourned the matter.