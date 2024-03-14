Lok Sabha polls: High-security in Kanniyakumari ahead of Modi's visit tomorrow

CHENNAI: As PM Narendra Modi would be visiting TN for the third time in less than a month tomorrow, security has been hightened in Kanniyakumari, where the PM would be delivering an address in the BJP conference.

The party's conference, ahead of Lok Sabha elections, would be held in Agatheeswaram Vivekananda college grounds tomorrow. Modi will land at Kumari by a helicopter and will head to the venue event on road.

The locality has been brought under the control of police. Sniffer dogs have been deployed at the conference venue, the road his convoy will take, the helipad and Government guest house. Bomb detection squad conducted an investigation at the helipad situated near the guest house.

3,000 cops have been deputed, even from neighbouring districts, in the coastal district to this avail.