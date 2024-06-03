Lok Sabha polls: Counting centres in Tamil Nadu come under 3-tier security

CHENNAI: Ahead of the counting of votes polled in the Lok Sabha election on Tuesday, the counting centres across Tamil Nadu have been put under three layers of security.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the outer ring will be guarded by local police personnel, middle ring by Special Armed Police personnel, and the innermost layer by the Central Armed Police Force personnel.

Around 40,000 police officials are engaged in security work at the counting centres across Tamil Nadu. In Chennai, about 3,000 personnel are providing security to the three counting centres, the report added.

Apart from this, around 60,000 police officials will be on patrol across Tamil Nadu. In total, more than one lakh police personnel of various ranks are going to be engaged in security work across Tamil Nadu.

Besides them, 15 companies of paramilitary personnel will also be engaged in security work, the report added.

Lok Sabha elections to the 543-constituent Indian Parliament were held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1.

The 39 constituencies in Tamil Nadu and the lone one in Puducherry went to polls in the first phase on April 19.