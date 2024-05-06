Lok Sabha polls 2024: Annamalai one of star campaigners for BJP in Delhi

CHENNAI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters on Monday released the list of star campaigners for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls for the national capital territory of Delhi.

Tamil Nadu state BJP president K Annamalai is one of the star campaigners for NCT Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, and Smriti Irani are also included in the list.

A former Superintendent of Police of Chikkamagaluru and Udupi, Annamalai is already a star campaigner for the BJP in Karnataka.

He is well-known for his fiery and sometimes controversial speeches and adopts an aggressive style while questioning the ruling party.

The 39-year-old is also the BJP candidate for Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency in the state.

He joined the BJP in 2020.

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu state assembly elections, he had lost to DMK's R Elango in Aravakurichi.

Meanwhile, voting for all seven Lok Sabha (Parliament) seats in Delhi will take place on May 25, during the sixth phase of the electoral process.

The BJP had won all 7 seats in Delhi in the 2019 general elections.