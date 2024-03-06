Lok Sabha elections: TN BJP delegation leaves for Delhi with list of probables

CHENNAI: A delegation of senior TN BJP leaders along with state president K Annamalai left for New Delhi with a tentative list of candidates to be fielded in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.



The seven-member team comprising, Annamalai, L Murugan, Pon Radhakrishnan, H Raja, Nainar Nagendran, KP Ramalingam and Kesava Vinayagam left for the national capital by a Vistara airlines flight at 11:45 AM on Wednesday.

Annamalai was holding back-to-back meetings since Tuesday evening at the party headquarters to shortlist the probables to fight in the parliamentary election. According to sources, more than one candidate for each constituency have been entered in the list. The final list will be determined by the party high command.

The delegation remained tight-lipped about its New Delhi meeting when reporters posed questions at Chennai airport.