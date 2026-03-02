Lok Adalat: Tiruchy No 2 in amicable settlements

Ahead of the Lok Adalat, the pre-negotiation sittings for the litigants commenced from February 23, which would continue till March 13, through which the cases would be settled amicably, which would save time and money for both the litigants.

Meanwhile the PDJ said that the Tiruchy district ranked second in settlement of cases through the Lok Adalat and the earlier Lok Adalat held in the month of September 2025 had settled the cases amounting over Rs 57 crore and resolved as many as 4,851 cases and the district was placed third position in the state and the December Lok Adalat had settled the cases worth Rs 52 crore and settled as many as 5,119 cases and stood at second position. “The upcoming Lok Adalat is expected to surpass the number of cases solved earlier only when proper awareness among the litigants is made”, the PDJ stressed.