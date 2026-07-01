Lodge plaints on irregularities in PWD: TN Minister Aadhav

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Public Works and Highways Minister Aadhav Arjuna on Wednesday alleged that large-scale irregularities, including corruption, planned violations of rules and the collection of predetermined bribes, had taken place in the Public Works and Highways departments during previous governments.
In a statement, the minister said the present Tamil Nadu government's administration was being carried out with honesty and transparency. However, he claimed that during earlier regimes, several irregularities had occurred in the award of contracts in the two departments.
According to the minister, people who were in power, their family members and those close to the then ruling establishment allegedly collected money from contractors after promising to award them contracts. He alleged that while money had been collected from many contractors, works were either not allotted or the promises were not fulfilled, leaving several contractors cheated.
Aadhav Arjuna said the government had been receiving multiple complaints regarding the issue. He appealed to those who had been affected or had allegedly lost money after being promised contracts to lodge complaints either directly with him or with the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC).
Complaints can be submitted directly to the minister or through email at minister.pwd.hd.tn@gmail.com, he said.
The minister assured that the identity of complainants would be kept confidential and that they would be provided the necessary legal protection. He added that appropriate legal action would be initiated to help recover the money allegedly lost by victims.
He further said that such irregularities would not be allowed in the Public Works and Highways departments in the future and that all contracts would be awarded fairly and transparently.