Lodge plaints on irregularities in PWD: TN Minister Aadhav

In a statement, the minister said the present Tamil Nadu government's administration was being carried out with honesty and transparency. However, he claimed that during earlier regimes, several irregularities had occurred in the award of contracts in the two departments.



According to the minister, people who were in power, their family members and those close to the then ruling establishment allegedly collected money from contractors after promising to award them contracts. He alleged that while money had been collected from many contractors, works were either not allotted or the promises were not fulfilled, leaving several contractors cheated.



Aadhav Arjuna said the government had been receiving multiple complaints regarding the issue. He appealed to those who had been affected or had allegedly lost money after being promised contracts to lodge complaints either directly with him or with the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC).