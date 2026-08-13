Loco pilot injured as three school boys hurl stones at MEMU train in Coimbatore

The train departed from Coimbatore at around 8.30 pm and was proceeding towards Mettupalayam. When it was nearing Pudupalayam, near Narasimhanaickenpalayam, three boys standing on either side of the railway track began throwing stones at the moving train in an act of mischief.

One of the stones struck the engine and shattered its front windshield before hitting the hand of the loco pilot, Dennis Thomas (50), causing a bleeding injury. He immediately brought the train to a halt at Periyanaickenpalayam railway station.