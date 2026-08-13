Loco pilot injured as three school boys hurl stones at MEMU train in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Three school students were booked after stones they hurled at a MEMU train shattered the train’s front windshield and injured the loco pilot in Coimbatore on Wednesday (August 12) night.
The train departed from Coimbatore at around 8.30 pm and was proceeding towards Mettupalayam. When it was nearing Pudupalayam, near Narasimhanaickenpalayam, three boys standing on either side of the railway track began throwing stones at the moving train in an act of mischief.
One of the stones struck the engine and shattered its front windshield before hitting the hand of the loco pilot, Dennis Thomas (50), causing a bleeding injury. He immediately brought the train to a halt at Periyanaickenpalayam railway station.
Mettupalayam Railway Police rushed to the spot and secured the three students, who were still playing by throwing stones across the railway track.
Police said the boys were unaware that their actions had damaged the train’s windshield and injured the loco pilot.
The three boys, aged between 16 and 17, are students of Classes 9 and 10 at Idikarai Government School. Dennis Thomas was taken to the Mettupalayam GH, where he received treatment for his injury.
Mettupalayam Railway Police have registered a case against the three students, and further inquiry is under way.