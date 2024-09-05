Locals led by CPI protest demanding drinking water, roads for Thanjavur village

TIRUCHY: The villagers from Rayamundanpatti near Sengipatti along with Left party members staged a protest demanding basic amenities including drinking water and roads in Thanjavur on Wednesday.

According to the protesters, no action has been taken yet though they had approached the Boothalur Tahsildar, BDO for drinking water, crematorium, road facilities, and various other basic amenities even after several months.

Eventually on Wednesday, a section of residents headed by Mukil, the union secretary of CPI, staged a protest. The protesters said they have no crematorium in their locality and also highlighted the lack of distribution of clean drinking water. They said they are forced to drink contaminated water which leads to contagious diseases and said irrespective of submitting petitions several times the officials have failed to pay attention to their petitions.

The protesting members who raised slogans blocked the vehicle movement at the Sengipatti Main Road. On information, the Sengipatti police rushed to the spot and held talks with the protesting members and assured them steps would be taken to fix their problems. Upon assurance by police, they dispersed from the spot.