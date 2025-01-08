Locals from Karur intervene & secure sand smuggling lorry

TIRUCHY: Citizens of Karur secured a lorry smuggling river sand from the Amaravathi and handed it to the city police on Wednesday.

It is reported that residents from Samapiratti village in Karur noticed that around 15 lorries have been transporting river sand during night hours from a private land adjacent to Amaravathi river.

Subsequently, they passed on the information to the police, who had reportedly failed to initiate action and so on Tuesday late hours, a few residents were waiting on the main route where the lorries were operated and caught one of the lorries loaded with river sand and handed over the lorry to the Pasupathipalayam police station through their village administrative officer. The police seized the truck and registered a case against the owner.

While speaking to reporters, environmental activist Gunasekaran said that despite there being a ban on dredging sand in Karur, a few people continue to smuggle sand, and the lorry owners and the drivers threatened the locals who stopped the lorries.

"The smuggling activities are on for more than 15 days, and the district administration should initiate stringent action against the people involved in sand smuggling and depute a vigilant committee," he said.