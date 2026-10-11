Locals detain cops in Tiruvallur for entering lawyer’s home; freed

The Inspector of Tiruvottiyur police station was transferred to vacancy reserve following the incident. A detailed inquiry has been ordered into their conduct.

Four policemen in plain clothes went to the house of advocate Sridhar Babu by posing as a real estate brokers. After asking for the original documents of a plot in Porur, the men identified themselves as policemen and told Babu that they would be taking the documents in connection with a complaint pending at their police station.

An argument followed, and two of the men then took the deed and fled in a car. Babu locked the other two inside his house, raised an alarm and alerted his neighbours. Residents gathered at the house and detained the two men before informing Sevvapet police.