Locals besiege school protesting felling of trees

TIRUPATTUR: Locals besieged a panchayat union primary school near Alangayam in Tirupattur district demanding explanation from the head master over felling of over 10 teak trees in the campus on Thursday.

The trees were planted years ago and locals were irked by the school administration’s action. They also engaged in a heated argument with HM Durai on the matter.

Revenue, rural development and education officials visited the school following the incident and locals handed over a petition to Block Education Officer Chitra demanding action. The BEO has promised action.