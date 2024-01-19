Local Fund Auditing team checks Periyar varsity financial documents

COIMBATORE: A four-member team from Local Fund Auditing (LFA) office from Chennai conducted an audit in Periyar University on Thursday.

Even as a probe is underway by special teams of police into allegations against Vice Chancellor R Jagannathan, who is out on conditional bail after being arrested on charges of misappropriation of public funds, a team of officials from LFA held an audit pertaining to financial irregularities. They scrutinised the documents at the finance department of the university over handling of funds given by the state and central governments.

The LFA officials also probed if there was any irregularity in purchase of computers and other valuables, besides construction works carried out by the university authorities.

The Vice Chancellor was booked for launching PUTER Foundation and under SC/ST Act for threatening A Elangovan, the legal advisor of Periyar University Employees Union. He was arrested on December 26, while the whereabouts of Registrar (in-charge) K Thangavel and two others involved in the case were yet to be known.

The issue turned political after BJP state president K Annamalai voiced his support for the Vice Chancellor. A few days ago, Governor RN Ravi came down to Salem and held a closed door meeting with the VC on the Periyar University premises.

The inspection, which commenced around 12 noon ended around 7.30 pm. The LFA officials said they would soon submit a report to the state government on their audit findings.