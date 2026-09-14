Local body staff cannot opt for TAPS, says Finance Department

Additional Chief Secretary to the Finance Department, MA Siddique, issued a circular to the Treasury Department stating that if retired government employees are appointed on a contractual basis with remuneration, the amount will be deducted when the interim payout is given to them.

"Government employees should complete 10 years of service under the regular time-scale period to get TAPS. Their service under the special time scale will not be considered for pension and interim payout," said Siddique.