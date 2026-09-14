Local body staff cannot opt for TAPS, says Finance Department

CHENNAI: The Finance Department has clarified that staff of local bodies and corporations are not eligible for interim payouts under the Tamil Nadu Assured Pension Scheme (TAPS).
Additional Chief Secretary to the Finance Department, MA Siddique, issued a circular to the Treasury Department stating that if retired government employees are appointed on a contractual basis with remuneration, the amount will be deducted when the interim payout is given to them.
"Government employees should complete 10 years of service under the regular time-scale period to get TAPS. Their service under the special time scale will not be considered for pension and interim payout," said Siddique.
He said the interim payout under TAPS would be given only to government employees working in government departments.
"Officials and staff working in local bodies, boards and universities are not eligible for interim payouts," Siddique said.
The TVK-led government has decided to continue with the Tamil Nadu Assured Pension Scheme (TAPS), introduced during the previous DMK regime, and has issued detailed guidelines for interim pension payments to eligible government employees retiring on or after January 1, 2026.
The Finance Department has already said that the interim payout will be calculated at 30 per cent of the last drawn basic pay or Rs 10,000 per month, whichever is higher. In addition, beneficiaries will receive dearness relief at 60 per cent of the payout amount.