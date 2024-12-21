Local body polls after delimitation of wards, TN govt tells Madras HC

CHENNAI: Citing works on the delimitation of wards and fixing of reservations for the candidates, the State government told the Madras High Court that local body elections would be conducted after the completion of the process.

A division bench of Justice SS Sundar and P Dhanapal heard a public interest litigation moved by petitioner Muniyan seeking to direct the State to complete the process of delimitation of wards which are to be reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Women in the local body election.

It was also sought to conduct the election within a stipulated time, adhering to the procedure under the Tamil Nadu Delimitation Commission Act 2017 and Tamil Nadu Panchayat Act 1994.

Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran, on behalf of the State, submitted that the process of delimitation of wards and fixing reservations for SC, ST and Women candidates is underway.

Once the process is completed notification will be issued to conduct the local body election, he said. After the submission, the bench closed the case.