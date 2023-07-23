Begin typing your search...

Loans to the tune of Rs 7.5cr disbursed to mark 75th Independence Day

Loans to women’s self-help groups, agricultural development loans, education loans, business loans and welfare schemes worth Rs 7.5 crores were given to 50 people during the event.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|23 July 2023 12:00 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-07-23 00:01:13.0  )
Loans to the tune of Rs 7.5cr disbursed to mark 75th Independence Day
X

Prizes were awarded to the winners of the essay competition held among school students 

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENGALPATTU: Local MLA Varalakshmi Madhusudhanan inaugurated the ‘Sudhandhira Amudha Peruvizha’ held on the occasion of 75th Independence Day on behalf of State Bank of India Regional Office at a wedding hall in the district on Saturday.

Loans to women’s self-help groups, agricultural development loans, education loans, business loans and welfare schemes worth Rs 7.5 crores were given to 50 people during the event.

Following this, prizes were awarded to the winners of the essay competition held among school students on the title of ‘Prosperous India-Better Economy.’ Senior bank officials, farmers, women self-help groups, school students and businessmen participated in the event.

Tamil NaduLocal MLA Varalakshmi MadhusudhananSudhandhira Amudha Peruvizhawelfare schemesessay competitionSenior bank officialsfarmerswomen self-help groupsschool studentsyouth during interrogation
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X