Loans to the tune of Rs 7.5cr disbursed to mark 75th Independence Day

CHENGALPATTU: Local MLA Varalakshmi Madhusudhanan inaugurated the ‘Sudhandhira Amudha Peruvizha’ held on the occasion of 75th Independence Day on behalf of State Bank of India Regional Office at a wedding hall in the district on Saturday.

Loans to women’s self-help groups, agricultural development loans, education loans, business loans and welfare schemes worth Rs 7.5 crores were given to 50 people during the event.

Following this, prizes were awarded to the winners of the essay competition held among school students on the title of ‘Prosperous India-Better Economy.’ Senior bank officials, farmers, women self-help groups, school students and businessmen participated in the event.