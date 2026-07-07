Loan waiver: DMK urges TVK govt to fulfil promise

In a statement, DMK Farmers' Wing secretary AKS Vijayan said a farmer, Somasundaram, had allegedly died under mental stress after not receiving a complete waiver of his crop loan.

Claiming that the TVK had altered its promise after assuming office, Vijayan said, "During the election campaign, TVK leader Vijay assured farmers that crop loans would be waived based on the extent of cultivation. However, after becoming Chief Minister, the government announced the waiver based on the loan amount instead."

Drawing a comparison with Maharashtra, Vijayan said that the state had announced a crop loan waiver benefiting over 55.72 lakh farmers involving Rs 36,585 crore.

"If Maharashtra can implement such a large-scale loan waiver, why can't Tamil Nadu?" he asked.