Load man fatally run over by train in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: A load man from Ariyamangalam in Tiruchy was run over by a train on Tuesday morning. The body was retrieved by the Railway Police and sent for a post-mortem.

U Marimuthu (32), a load man from Jothi Nagar near Ariyamangalam left for his regular duty from his house at around 7.30 am, and he did not return for breakfast. His anxious family members went in search of him, and they were shocked to see Marimuthu lying dead and his body chopped into pieces on the track.

On information, the Junction Railway Police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem. The initial investigation found that Marimuthu was walking along the railway tracks, unaware of the approaching train.

A case was registered and investigations are under way.