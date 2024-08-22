Load deflection tests held on new Pamban rail bridge

MADURAI: Load deflection tests to check the carrying capacity of the new Pamban rail bridge in Rameswaram was conducted on Wednesday with two locos and 11 loaded wagons.

It was certainly a big milestone in the ongoing construction project, which is likely to be commissioned by October this year, sources said.

It is India’s first vertical lift sea bridge. The test runs were held on the lifting span of the bridge and at the Rameswaram side of the bridge.

The tests were conducted four times in both the locations at 5 to 10 kmph, 20 kmph, 40 kmph, and 60 kmph. TK Padmanabhan, Chief Project Manager-II RVNL and team was part of the testing team.

On August 4, a trial run on the bridge lift span was completed with the overhead equipment inspection (OHE Tower Car) in the presence of railway officials, B Kamalakara Reddy, Chief Project Manager (Coordination), Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), Chennai and TK Padmanaban, Chief Project Manager-II, RVNL.

The new Pamban bridge is a 2,070 metre (6,790 ft) long vertical lift sea bridge built parallel to the existing Pamban bridge.

The new bridge will have 100 spans across the sea, 99 of which will be 18.3 meters and one of which will be 72.5 metres. It is three metres higher than the existing bridge.

The new bridge will have a higher clearance to allow larger boats to pass underneath, improving sea connectivity and facilitating smoother transportation in the region, sources said.