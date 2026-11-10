L&O in ICU, governance in coma, flays MK Stalin

Citing recent incidents across the State, Stalin claimed that 17 murders had taken place in a single day. He also referred to an alleged assault involving the Deputy Speaker, saying the incident had undermined the dignity of the constitutional position.

Stalin further referred to allegations against a ruling party MLA, who was accused of sending an obscene message to a woman District Collector. "In this slumbering government, there is no fear among criminals and no safety for police personnel. There is no control over the elected representatives of the ruling TVK," Stalin said.