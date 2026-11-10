L&O in ICU, governance in coma, flays MK Stalin

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Monday alleged that law and order in the State was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), while governance and administration had slipped into a coma under the TVK-led government.
Citing recent incidents across the State, Stalin claimed that 17 murders had taken place in a single day. He also referred to an alleged assault involving the Deputy Speaker, saying the incident had undermined the dignity of the constitutional position.
Stalin further referred to allegations against a ruling party MLA, who was accused of sending an obscene message to a woman District Collector. "In this slumbering government, there is no fear among criminals and no safety for police personnel. There is no control over the elected representatives of the ruling TVK," Stalin said.
Calling Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay a "part-time Chief Minister and full-time content creator," Stalin accused him of failing to discharge his responsibilities as head of the government.
Leader of Opposition and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi also questioned when the Chief Minister would act to curb alleged misconduct by ruling party MLAs and the deteriorating law and order.
In a statement, Udhayanidhi alleged that the government's inaction had encouraged gun culture in the State.
"The Chief Minister should wake up from his sleep mode and take appropriate measures," he said.