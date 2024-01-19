LMS-ERP project in its final stage

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government’s proposed implementation of a learning management system(LMS) to connect all the higher educational institutions(HEIs) at one platform is in its final stage. The objective of providing the new system is to formulate the policies, laws, regulations and promulgate various programmes based on the needs of industrial requirements and then for achieving the goals of the government in the field of higher education in the State.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department said that work to implement a Learning Management System integrated with an Enterprise Resource Planning software (ERP) in all HEIs has been initiated in 2022.Stating that the government had sanctioned a sum of Rs.4.09 crore in the year 2021-22 towards project management consultant and resource cost for the implementation of the project and design, he said PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC) has been already appointed for technology consulting for ERP integrated with LMS.

He said that the company had also visited all 13 state-run universities, Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), the agency that looks after engineering and polytechnic colleges, and the Directorate of Collegiate Education, the wing that takes care of all Arts and Science colleges, had gathered all the required information.

“Accordingly, a Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been prepared and submitted to the authorities concerned in the Higher Education Department”, he said.

“The software for the project was almost completed”, he said, adding the learning management system (LMS) is a software application for the administration, documentation, tracking, reporting, automation, and delivery of educational courses, training programs, materials or learning and development programs”.

Pointing out that ERP is also an information technology solution, which helps the Higher Education Department to run the entire college education system by supporting automation and processes in finance and human resources and added that “the testing process of ERP and LMS will be conducted shortly before fully implementing it”.