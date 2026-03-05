LK Sudheesh named DMDK's Rajya Sabha candidate

CHENNAI: The Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) has announced its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. The party has nominated its Treasurer, LK Sudheesh, as its candidate for the Upper House of Parliament.
The announcement was made officially by the party leadership on Thursday positioning Sudheesh as the representative for the lone Rajya Sabha seat the party is contesting. Sudheesh is the brother of Premalatha Vijayakanth, now heading the party , founded by actor turned politician late Vijayakanth.