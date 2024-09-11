Lizard in food: Anganwadi children fall ill in Pollachi

COIMBATORE: As many as six children at an anganwadi centre fell ill after they ate food that had a lizard in it.

The children were admitted to the Pollachi Government Hospital for treatment and are now reportedly stable.

They were served vegetable biriyani and egg for lunch at the anganwadi centre in Kollapatti in Pollachi near Coimbatore on Wednesday.

As the post of noon meal staff and assistant remains vacant at the centre, Selvanayaki, a noon meal staff in another anganwadi centre in Poosaripatti, was deputed as the in-charge at this particular centre.

“The children were made to sit in a row and served vegetable biriyani for lunch. As the students began to eat, the staff noticed a lizard in the vessel and asked the children to stop consuming the food,” officials said.

Immediately, the six children, who exhibited symptoms of uneasiness, were taken to the Pollachi Government Hospital and admitted for treatment. They are now reportedly stable.

On receiving information, the Negamam police held an inquiry.

An explanation has been sought from the noon meal staff regarding the incident to take departmental action.