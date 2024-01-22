Live telecast of Pran Pratishtha: BJP and DMK spar over the celebration

CHENNAI: A war of words erupted between state BJP and the ruling DMK after the top court directed the Tamil Nadu government not to reject requests for a live telecast of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Lord Ram Lalla's idol in Ayodhya on Monday.

"Police is misused by the Hindu hating DMK to thwart public screening of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya and celebrations to mark the event. Can a citizen be denied watching their Prime Minister? DMK is showing its personal hatred for the Prime Minister. They are suppressing worshippers. What right does DMK have to infringe on my right to worship?" questioned Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"The Madras High Court has ordered that there shall be no restrictions to telecast the Pran Pratishtha live on private premises. The Supreme Court has ordered that based on oral orders, fundamental rights of individuals cannot be restricted by the state government of Tamil Nadu, " BJP State president K Annamalai said in a video, posted on his social media page.

"Devotees of Bhagwan Shri Ram are free to telecast the consecration event live on an LED screen within any private premises and to give intimation only to Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment department (HR&CE) -administered temples. There is no ban on conducting Bhajans, offering special pooja or Annadhana, " he observed.

Refuting BJP leader's claims, Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin said it had become a habit for BJP leaders, who were holding high posts, to behave in an irresponsible manner and spread rumours through social and mainstream media peddling them as truth.

"Both the leaders in the National Capital and Tamil Nadu are no exception to this behaviour. Even though HR&CE minister PK Sekarbabu had denied the allegation, the BJP leaders, who were in high position and who were elevated to the high position by the BJP, functioned as if they were a WhatsApp university of rumours. They never even respected the Constitution of the country, " Stalin said in a statement alluding to the allegation of Nirmala and Annamalai.