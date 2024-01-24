Live stream all proceedings of assembly: Ramadoss

CHENNAI: Pointing out a direction issued by Madras High Court, PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the government to live stream the proceedings of state assembly fully and increase the session days to 100.

"The Tamil Nadu government has submitted that full proceedings of the assembly cannot be live streamed in front of the court. It is shocking that the DMK has changed its stand on the issue as it was demanding the live streaming during earlier regimes," the senior leader said in a statement.

He opined that people have the right to know how their elected representatives perform in the assembly. PMK has been demanding the live streaming of proceedings for the last 15 years. DMK, like PMK, has promised the live streaming and conducting sessions for 100 days in its election manifesto. But the party failed to fulfill the promises.

"Proceedings are being live streamed from Parliament sessions and assembly sessions of Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Delhi. It is known what is the issue in live streaming the proceedings of Tamil Nadu assembly, " he expressed.

The High Court has directed the government to consider live streaming of proceedings with 2-minute delay. "Accepting the court's direction, the government should live stream full proceedings of the assembly and conduct sessions for 100 days a year, " he urged.