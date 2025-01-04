Little-known Karuppanadhi dam in Tenkasi gets best maintenance award

CHENNAI: The Water Resource Department (WRD) on Friday declared the Karuppanadhi dam in Tenkasi district as the State's best-maintained reservoir for the year 2021-2022.

Minister Duraimurugan honoured the team of engineers responsible for its upkeep on Friday and handed over the award plaque for the 'Best Maintained Dam.' The Stanley reservoir in Mettur, the State's largest one, was awarded for 2020-2021.

During a review meeting held at the Secretariat on Friday, WRD Minister Duraimurugan presented the awards to the engineers overseeing these major structures. The Best Maintained Dam Award has been distributed annually since 2011-2012 to motivate engineers to maintain the reservoirs, offering cash prizes and recognition. A team of officials, headed by the chief engineer, selects the best dams from among the 90 reservoirs in the state.

The Perunchani dam in Kanniyakumari, Bhavanisagar dam in Erode, Vaniyar dam in Dharmapuri, and Pechiparai dam in Kanniyakumari were recognised as the best-maintained dams for the years 2016-2017, 2017-2018, 2018-2019, and 2019-2020, respectively.

The executive engineer, assistant executive engineer, assistant engineer, and junior engineers from these reservoirs received a cash prize of Rs 10,000 each from the minister as a token of appreciation for their efforts in maintaining the reservoirs.