Litigant moves Madras HC seeking to withhold Coimbatore election result

CHENNAI: A voter from Coimbatore Parliamentary constituency working in Australia moved a petition before the Madras High Court seeking to withhold the election results untill the missing voters from the list are allowed to cast their votes.

Petitioner Sundara Kannan working in Australia as a doctor returned to Coimbatore on the polling day to cast his vote for the Parliamentary election. But the polling officer not allowed Sundara Kanna and his wife to cast vote since their name was not in the voters list.

The petitioner said that he was allowed to cast his vote during the 2019 Parliament election and 2021 State Assembly election.

He also alleged that thousands of voters name from his constituency are missing from the voters list and they are not allowed to cast their votes.

Despite he made a representation to the Election Commission no action has been taken, the petitioner submitted.

Hence, without allowing the voters, whose name were removed from the list, to cast their votes, the results should not be announced, he added.

It may be noted that the petition will be listed before the Chief Bench for hearing.