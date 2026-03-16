Literary critic Tamilselvan wins Sahitya Akademi Award 2025

The book traces half a century of trends in Tamil short stories and presents a working-class perspective on the genre's evolution. It also engages with contemporary writers while tracing the history of the short story tradition for the present generation.

Tamilselvan, a former president and general secretary of the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association, has been active in the Tamil literary world for nearly half a century. Beginning with short stories, he has written on a wide range of subjects including literature, culture, education, science, feminism, politics and history.