Listen to patients, don't surrender judgment solely to technology, says NMC chairman

Delivering the convocation address at the 44th convocation of Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research (BIHER), he urged graduates to listen carefully to patients, retain their independent clinical judgement and remain lifelong learners as advances in technology reshape healthcare.

"Never surrender your insights and clinical judgement to technology or tools; it is human insight, clinical judgement and professional capability that ultimately make a difference. Never lose sight of humanity, as compassion and concern for fellow human beings must remain at the heart of healthcare," Sheth said.

He noted that medicine was evolving rapidly with the advent of artificial intelligence, precision medicine, digital healthcare, data-driven research and robotics, and stressed that medical education must keep pace with changing healthcare needs. He also underscored the importance of interdisciplinary learning, research and collaborative approaches to patient care.